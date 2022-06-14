ProteinDistillery Launches Customizable Vegan Protein from Upcycled Brewer’s Yeast 

ProteinDistillery is a German biotech startup producing what it claims is the first customizable vegan protein to fully substitute all functionalities of animal protein. The innovative proteins are obtained from upcycled brewer’s yeast, using by-products from Germany’s famous beer industry and contributing to a sustainable circular economy.

Not requiring the addition of fillers or stabilizers such as methylcellulose, ProteinDistillery says its microorganism-derived proteins are designed to offer solutions across multiple areas of the alt protein sector, including meat, dairy, and egg alternatives, as well as functional food. The customizable vegan protein is offered by the food tech startup in a B2B model to manufacturers.

In Germany, the birthplace of the famous beer “purity law”, yeast is not only available in large quantities but also offers advantages over other plant-based protein sources. ProteinDisitillery claims it covers all essential amino acids and is comparable in functionality to protein from chicken eggs. Compared to animal and vegetable proteins, the yeast protein production is weather-proof, consumes less water, and requires only a fraction of the land area.

The start-up is already working with its first customers, with a pilot plant planned following an upcoming seed round funding. Currently, ProteinDistillery is looking for employees to expand its team as it looks to become the next big thing in the alternative protein field.

“The lack of true vegan protein alternatives was my driving force to find a better solution”, stated ProteinDistillery Co-Founder and Managing Director Christoff Pitter.