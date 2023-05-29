Revyve & EGGcited to Launch Brewer’s Yeast Proteins Following Successful Scaleup

In 2021, the EGGcited project launched to industrialize processes for extracting new ingredients from spent brewer’s yeast.

Now, the project has developed a process to upscale revyve’s technology, which produces novel cellular proteins and fiber ingredients from the upcycled yeast. These ingredients can replace egg white, dairy proteins, and E-numbers such as methylcellulose or calcium diphosphate. Additionally, they can significantly improve the taste and texture of alt meats made via high moisture extrusion.

“Ingredients of animal origin, such as meat, milk and eggs, are the main sources of protein used in the food industry. However, the production of animal proteins is not sustainable,” says EGGcited on its website.

Great opportunities

Coordinated by the Dutch public-private consortium NIZO, EGGcited members include family firm Ruitenberg Ingredients — which offers innovative solutions for the food industry — and revyve, which recently raised €8 million. Beer brewery AB InBev supplies the raw materials.

Through the project, the EGGcited members could upscale revyve’s extraction process to a semi-industrial level, producing hundreds of kilograms of ingredients per batch. Following this milestone, the startup plans to commercially launch its ingredients by the end of this year.

Ruitenberg Ingredients and revyve have already successfully used the ingredients in meat analogs, bakery products, and dairy alternatives, validating their functionality and sensory performance.

“Due to the need for more sustainable production, the global demand for vegan alternatives for egg and dairy is growing exponentially. However, many manufacturers find it difficult to produce plant proteins with the specific properties of animal proteins. Due to their functionality, the proteins from BSY offer great opportunities as egg and milk protein replacers,” says EGGcited.