A supplement with creatine contributes to the maintenance of physical and mental performance.
Creatine does not naturally occur in a plant-based diet. So, the body needs to synthesize all the daily creatine requirement or can be supported through food that is enriched with creatine. Besides meat substitutes, also dairy alternatives can and should be enriched with creatine monohydrate.
Fortifying dairy substitutes with creatine monohydrate offers two benefits:
- The nutrient profile is completed and the gap to the original milk/dairy product is closed
- The consumer is supplied with the important vital substance creatine in a sustainable, plant-based diet without consuming animal products or dietary supplements. Simple and natural.
When selecting ingredients for food, purity and quality are a prerequisite. That’s why Creapure®, creatine monohydrate produced in Germany, is particularly suitable for food fortification.
About Creapure®:
- Premium creatine monohydrate made in Germany
- High level of quality due to continually monitored manufacturing and analytical controls.
- IFS FOOD certified
- Free of any animal based products/raw materials and vegetarian and vegan friendly.
