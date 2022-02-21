Sponsored Post

What exactly is creatine? What are the benefits of fortifying meat substitutes with creatine? Many questions to which there are simple answers.

Creatine is a natural substance in the human body that plays a central role in energy metabolism within each cell of the human body.

The human body naturally produces about half of the daily creatine requirement. The remaining amount is supplied through food. Only foods of animal origin contain creatine (fish and meat, dairy products in traces). Plant-based foods do not contain any creatine.

In plant-based diets, creatine does not naturally occur. So, it is important to get creatine from dietary supplements or creatine-enriched products. An adequate creatine supply contributes to the optimization or maintenance of physical and mental performance.

Fortifying meat substitutes with creatine monohydrate offers two benefits:

The nutrient profile is completed and the gap to the original meat product is closed The consumer is supplied with the important vital substance creatine in a sustainable, plant-based diet without consuming animal products or dietary supplements. Simple and natural.

When selecting ingredients for food, purity and quality are a prerequisite. That’s why Creapure®, creatine monohydrate produced in Germany, is particularly suitable for food fortification.

About Creapure®:

Premium creatine monohydrate made in Germany

High level of quality due to continually monitored manufacturing and analytical controls.

IFS FOOD certified

Free of any animal-based products/raw materials and vegetarian and vegan friendly.

