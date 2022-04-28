SternVitamin to Launch Micronutrient Mixes at Vitafoods

At this year’s Vitafoods, SternVitamin is presenting individual micronutrient premixes for various consumer demands and applications. These products enable customers to enter the functional food market faster. The focus is on concepts for immune health and mental performance and well-being. Solutions for plant-based products are a further area. Industry attendees can learn more about these concepts at SternVitamin’s booth K110.

The immune health growth market

Food supplements and fortified products for immune health are gaining in importance. According to Innova Market Insights, since early 2015 more than 8,500 new product launches in the immune health space have taken place worldwide. Vitamin and mineral supplements are by far the largest category, especially in the form of gummy supplements, followed by dairy products and beverages with immune-boosting micronutrients.

Sternvitamin produces a SternGut premix, which supports the gut-associated immune system with a combination of immune-strengthening micronutrients and fibre with prebiotic and immune-modulating properties. This premix provides all the necessary nutrients for stressed individuals, athletes and weekend warriors. The SternDefence product series, meanwhile, was specially developed to meet the needs of children and seniors.

Individual concepts for plant-based products

An incomplete plant-based or a vegan diet may lead to a critical supply of certain micronutrients. To prevent deficiencies, many plant-based products are fortified with micronutrients. SternVitamin is taking it a step further with premixes that not only prevent deficiencies, but also meet target-group-specific needs, such as mental power, heart health, gut health, bone or immune health.

“Customer interest in micronutrient premixes for plant-based products is growing,” notes SternVitamin Product Manager Dr. Christina Mesch, “so together with our sister company Planteneers we’ve developed further concepts for dairy alternative drinks that address the current health trend.” Visitors to SternVitamin’s booth at Vitafoods can learn in detail about the company’s solutions for foods and beverages, both conventional and plant-based.