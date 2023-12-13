The Spare Food Co. Debuts Spare Starter Made From Upcycled Farm Produce

The Spare Food Co., a company dedicated to tackling food waste through upcycling, has launched its latest product, Spare Starter, a versatile plant-based ingredient blend with a range of applications. Spare Starter can partially substitute animal protein in dishes like burgers and meatballs, aligning with the growing trend of plant-forward diets.

Spare Starter uses surplus farm produce to turn quality, edible produce that often goes unused into a valuable culinary ingredient. Comprising six vegetables and a proprietary spice blend, it utilizes parts of vegetables that are typically discarded in the food production process.

Following the success of its fermented whey beverage, Spare Tonic, the company’s latest product development and potential was recognized early by leading college food service provider, Harvest Table Culinary Group. In response, the group is expanding its current partnership with The Spare Food Co. to include the Spare Starter as an ingredient across its network of colleges.

Adam Kaye, the co-founder of The Spare Food Co. and previous culinary director at Blue Hill, a farm-to-table dining experience, emphasizes the visionary objective behind Spare Starter, stating, “Spare Starter’s genesis is rooted in my firsthand experience with what is wasted on farms, along with the inefficiencies and waste issues that arise in kitchens. Our aim isn’t merely to add another product to the market; it’s to introduce a groundbreaking solution environmentally and economically.”

Addressing concerns in the culinary landscape

This new product aims to address multiple concerns in the current culinary landscape: reducing food waste, battling labor shortages, saving time, lowering food costs, and promoting a plant-forward menu. Its versatility allows chefs to explore various culinary applications, from sauces and soups to veggie burgers and pizza toppings.

The Spare Food Co.’s goal is not just to reduce waste but to reimagine it as a resource. Other innovative companies are also repurposing food waste to create plant-based products, with brands like Kern Tec, Wunderkern, and revyve also utilizing upcycled ingredients such as apricot kernels and used brewer’s yeast in their products.

Co-founder Jeremy Kaye, Adam’s brother, who previously worked in product development at major retailers like Patagonia and Banana Republic, further expressed, “From the very beginning, we have had a close collaboration with the culinary leadership at Harvest Table. With our partnership growing, we hope to show the rest of the food industry how Spare Starter offers a tangible solution towards a sustainable and equitable food system and a proactive way to help achieve the sustainability goals of food service operators, their corporate clients, and their diners.”