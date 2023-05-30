Univar and ICL Partner to Increase Plant-Based Ingredient Options for North America Customers

Global ingredients and chemicals distributor Univar Solutions announces it has been selected as a distributor of ICL’s Rovitaris textured plant proteins in North America. Through the agreement, Univar aims to expand plant-based protein options for food ingredients customers in the US and Canada.

ICL, a leading manufacturer of specialty minerals and food ingredients, has developed the Rovitaris portfolio to offer plant-based protein ingredients with better texture, stability and flavor than similar ingredients on the market. According to ICL, it is “constantly developing new and optimized products” that address current gaps in the marketplace.

The Rovitaris ingredient portfolio can applied to make meat alternatives like burgers, hot dogs, deli meats, nuggets and fish sticks as well dairy alternatives like milk. The company has also created the BEKAPLUS® DV-Line, a range of solutions for creating vegan cheese.

“We’re excited to be expanding our relationship with Univar Solutions in North America to include plant-based proteins,” said Paul Petersen, global alternative proteins leader for ICL. “ICL has more than a century of experience, and we are committed to creating impactful solutions to humanity’s sustainability challenges in the global food markets. At ICL, we contribute to food security through a broad array of innovative solutions, including sustainable fertilizers, alternative proteins, and other products, which reduce food waste by enabling a longer shelf life.”

In addition to ICL, Univar has also previously partnered with plant-based protein suppliers Axiom Foods to expand alternative proteins in South America. In 2019, Univar Solutions Brazil signed a deal with Axiom, which specializes in Oryzatein rice protein, to increase its distribution in Brazil and beyond. The following year, Univar was appointed distributor of Evergrain’s plant-based protein isolate ingredients.

“Broader representation”

“We are excited to continue developing our relationship with ICL and include their plant-based proteins in our specialty ingredients portfolio,” said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. “Not only does this arrangement provide us broader product representation with a strategic supplier, it enhances our food portfolio with complimentary protein products and enables us to better support meat alternative food producers. Both ICL and Univar Solutions are dedicated to improving sustainable food options and are an essential part of the global food supply chain.”