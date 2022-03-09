Above Food Reveals Oat Base Made With “Revolutionary” Zero Wastewater Technology

Vertically integrated plant-based foods company Above Food has unveiled a “disruptive” oat base made with highly efficient zero wastewater technology. The ingredient will be showcased at Expo West in Anaheim, March 9-12 2022.

Above Food acquired Sonic Milling’s technology, which uses microscopic air bubbles to efficiently break down ingredients, just last month. This technology is used to produce Above’s oat base, which can then be used to make plant-based ice cream, cheeses, spreads, oat milk, and more.

The oat base will launch in the fall of this year as a cornerstone product in Above Food’s Specialty Ingredients division. The company has partnered with regenerative farmers to source the oats transparently, in a way that supports the long-term health of the soil.

Seed to fork

Above Food launched its vertically integrated “seed to fork” DTC platform last September, after spending a year acquiring brands in the plant-based sector. The platform allows consumers to order a range of organic and regenerative products for home delivery.

Since then, Above has continued to acquire notable companies — such as Atlantic Natural Foods, the makers of vegan tuna alternative TUNO. The company also recently announced a partnership with Umiami to develop whole cuts of plant-based meat.

“We are thrilled to showcase this disruptive oat ingredient with zero wastewater and a significantly more efficient process relative to the traditional process, allowing us to provide a superior hydrolyzed oat base at scale to the growing plant-based dairy segment,” said Mike Marshall, president of Above Food Specialty Ingredients. “We know the market is looking for a steady supply of plant-based dairy ingredients, and what we’ve built truly enables that.”