Ireland’s Fiid Expands Range as Market for Vegan Ready Meals Soars

As we reported earlier this month, the market for plant-based convenience meals is thriving and offers massive potential for investment opportunities. As part of an international wave of vegan brands expanding their convenience options, Irish plant-based food producer fiid has added a new plant-based meal to its successful range.

Aromatic Lentil & Sweet Potato Curry is inspired by Thai cuisine, can be prepared in just two minutes, is gluten-free and rich in protein and fibre. This latest meal is the fourth product in fiid’s vegan range, which also includes savoury chickpea tagine, sun-dried tomato-lentil ragout and smoky black bean chilli. The products can be stored for up to 18 months without preservatives or additives.

Founded in December 2018 by Shane Ryan, the company has already had some success with national listings in its home country of Ireland and a rapidly growing presence in the UK. fiid has to date generated retail sales of over £2.2 million (€2.47 million) and has weathered the turbulence of the last 9 months very well. The company has been able to increase its turnover by as much as 100% over the same period last year.

Ryan said of the new launch: “We are incredibly lucky to have a close relationship with our customers and they are definitely not afraid to tell us what they want from us and a curry was something that came up again and again. Our Aromatic Lentil & Sweet Potato Curry is a nutritious vegetable meal with lemongrass, ginger and limes. After 12 months of development, I am delighted to share this product with the world!”

