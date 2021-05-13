Johnny Rockets Introduces Impossible Burger With Daiya Cheese & Vegan Shakes (But…)

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and eight other restaurant concepts, today debuts the Impossible Original burger, Craig’s Vegan Shakes, and dairy-free Daiya Cheddar Style Slices at Johnny Rockets outlets for a limited time. Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets operates over 325 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries.

The new vegan shakes will be made with fellow LA company Craig’s Vegan‘s hand-scooped ice cream, and are topped with non-dairy whipped cream. The Vegan Shakes will be available in Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry flavors.

However, the company’s PR representative reports that the burger is unfortunately NOT vegan, due to the brioche bun containing milk and eggs. The company reports to vegconomist that the product should be ordered without the bun for strict vegans, adding: “We’ve already submitted a request to Johnny Rockets to consider launching a vegan bun in the future.”

“The Johnny Rockets environment and menu delivers a piece of nostalgic Americana at locations around the globe,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands.

“While that will always be the most evident and fun part of the Johnny Rockets experience, we also acknowledge the future, which is plant-based. FAT Brands’ longstanding relationships with Impossible Foods, Daiya, and Craig’s Vegan has proven that these items integrate seamlessly into classic American menus, and we’re very happy to partner with brands that are centered around providing high-quality and great tasting products like we are. These product offerings have performed well to date at other concepts of ours, and we hope to incorporate as long-standing menu additions at Johnny Rockets as well.”

