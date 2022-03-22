KARANA Jackfruit Makes US Debut at Multiple San Francisco Restaurants

KARANA, a Singapore-based food tech startup, announces it has partnered with several San Francisco restaurants to serve its realistic jackfruit meat. The event is the first time Karana’s product will be available on American menus, marking its official debut on the US market.

Three acclaimed restaurants, including Empress, Wildseed and Dancing Yak, will feature Karana’s plant-based meat in a range of unique dishes such as dumplings, as a specialty pizza topping and more. For the US launch, the company will sell its jackfruit meat crumbles, minced meat, bao and dumplings to chefs and food service in the Bay Area, followed by the Greater Los Angeles region.

“Our original goal was always to have people taste KARANA through chefs first,” said KARANA Co-founder Blair Crichton.”It’s the ultimate way to experience a new ingredient and in line with our goal of making every customer interaction with a KARANA product an incredible culinary experience.”

A triple threat

Karana says its plant-based meats offer the “triple threat” benefits of taste, health and promoting biodiversity. While a growing number of companies sell jackfruit-based meat products, Karana says it applies proprietary technology to the fruit’s natural meaty textures, making it indistinguishable from animal-derived meat.

First founded in 2018, KARANA says its products are increasingly popular due to their quality and simple, minimally processed list of eight ingredients. All of its products are non-GMO, soy-free, low in cholesterol and lack artificial colors or flavors, the brand says. KARANA also states chefs and home cooks have praised the versatility of its jackfruit, which can reportedly absorb sauces and flavors as well as traditional meats.

“An exciting moment”

Outside of Asia, KARANA has established an office in San Mateo, CA. After expanding in Singapore and Hong Kong last year, the company now looks forward to bringing its products to eager American diners.

“We have been leading up to a US expansion for two years now. This is a very exciting moment for our company after a very challenging period, but we could not be more excited to be launching with such an amazing group of chefs and restaurants,” said Dan Riegler, KARANA’s Co-Founder.