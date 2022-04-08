KLIMON, a maker of frozen dairy-free dessert pints, is launching its debut line of almond-based ice creams at select US Walmart stores, with a national release in the works.

Available in five decadent flavors, KLIMON says its products use a proprietary almond-based blend to deliver the same richness and texture of dairy ice cream.

The five flavors include:

Morning Brew – Coffee flavored ice cream with real almonds and fudge swirl.

Caramel Brûlée: Salted caramel flavored dessert with chocolate cookie crumbs and a caramelized sugar swirl.

Mint Condition: Mint ice cream with mini chocolate chips and a fudge swirl.

Cherry Bomb: Cherry flavored ice cream with real bordeaux cherry chunks and cherry swirl.

Sunrise Bang: Creamy orange flavor with cream flavored swirl.

Dairy-free ice creams – A rundown

The popularity of dairy-free ice cream continues to surge, with the market expected to grow to $1.2 billion in 2025. New and established brands continue to introduce an ever-growing variety of innovative flavors, textures and ingredients.

This year, premium brand Ben & Jerry’s added its 20th vegan flavor and revealed its entire product range was now 40% dairy-free. Wicked Kitchen brought lupin-based ice cream to the US, So Delicious debuted “dairy-like” Wondermilk, and emerging brands Eclipse and Sunscoop recently expanded their retail presence. Brave Robot, which sells actual dairy ice cream made via precision fermentation, announced last year it sold 1 million ice cream pints.

With its focus on unique flavor blends and indulgent enjoyment, KLIMON is poised to become the next popular brand in the plant-based ice cream category. “We are so proud to be partnering with Walmart for the launch of our brand, and to continue to leave our mark on the plant-based food revolution,” says Alex Cotraviwat, CEO and founder of Jaback Group (Developer of the KLIMON brand.)