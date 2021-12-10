Canada’s Komo Launches on SkipTheDishes With Gourmet Mac & Cheeze and Wraps

Komo launches on SkipTheDishes in Vancouver, will offer a range of premium plant-based comfort foods.

Canadian company Komo Plant Based Foods has launched on SkipTheDishes, one of the country’s leading food delivery services. The news comes just a few weeks after Komo began offering its gourmet plant-based mac and cheeze on Uber Eats.

For the SkipTheDishes launch, Komo is expanding the menu to include a range of wraps — Ranch Chick’n, Bacon Ranch Chick’n, Buffalo Ranch Chick’n, and Buffalo Bacon Ranch Chick’n. The “chick’n” is made from jackfruit tenders, while the “bacon” is made from tofu.

Initially, the meal deliveries will only be available in Vancouver, British Columbia. They will be prepared at Komo’s ghost kitchen in the city, which has no front-of-house for customers.

Komo plans to use customer feedback from these ready-to-eat dishes to develop its frozen foods division — the company is rapidly expanding its range with new launches such as a taco filling made with lentils and mushrooms. Komo also recently launched on Vejii, an online vegan marketplace that has made the company’s products available across Canada.

“We are looking forward to this extended reach to our customer base and adding to the quality vegan options that are currently available on Skip,” said Komo CEO William White. “Our ready-to-eat hot food delivery furthers our mission to make plant-based meals an everyday staple through innovative new product offerings.”