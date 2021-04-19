Lidl Goes Climate Neutral with Own-Brand Vemondo Vegan Range 

German supermarket Lidl has announced plans to label all its plant-based alternative products under its own Vemondo brand. The Vemondo products are now also climate-neutral, with Lidl offsetting the CO2 emissions of the products both during production and transport.

All Lidl’s vegan alternative products will now be uniformly available under its Vemondo own-brand, meaning customers can quickly recognise them on the shelves. Lidl will continue to expand its vegan range in the future and further develop the products in terms of taste, appearance, texture and sustainability. Any Lidl customers wanting to adopt a vegan diet or occasionally replace animal products with purely plant-based ones can now choose from over 450 items at Lidl that are marked with the yellow vegan label.

The company has expanded the range throughout Germany, including the addition of an oat-based barista milk developed for making plant-based coffees. Regionally, other vegan products such as a stone-baked pizza Margherita, soy yoghurt and gourmet cheese slices are available, as well as its highly successful Next Level plant-based meat products.

After recently releasing 11 new plant-based products to its own label vegetarian and vegan range in Belgium, as well as increasing moves in Spain, Lidl continues to position itself at the forefront of the plant-based market within the discount supermarket sector.

