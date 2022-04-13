Loryma Expands Extrudate Portfolio for Crispy Meat Alternatives  

Loryma, the German ingredients specialist, has expanded its extrudate portfolio to include Lory® Crumb breadcrumbs and Lory® Crisp cereal crispies. The food tech applications can be used to coat vegan goods, adding crunch and crispiness to meat alternatives and other products.

Optimizing the nutritional values and mouthfeel of applications across the sector, the brand claims the new product range complements its Lory® Tex texturate, which serves as the basis for meat alternatives. The various blends differ in coloring, nutritional value, and shape, with Loryma offering extruded breadcrumbs based on maize, rice, and potatoes for different types of processing and end products.

The portfolio expansion is just the latest alt meat-focused offering from the German food tech. Loryma provides solutions in food security and addresses future-oriented themes around foodstuffs which can replace animals, including a new concept for vegan fish products.

Henrik Hetzer, Managing Director of Loryma stated: “Extruded cereal and protein products are currently extremely popular because they combine enjoyment with optimised nutritional values. We are sure that our expanded range will inspire our customers. We can also implement individual wishes in design thanks to our own production capabilities, so there are hardly any limits to creative product development.”