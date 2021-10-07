Maple Leaf’s Greenleaf Foods Signs Exclusive Deal With Whole Foods to Provide Plant-Based Chicken 

Greenleaf Foods, the plant-based arm of meat giant Maple Leaf, is to exclusively provide un-breaded, plant-based chicken produced by subsidiary Lightlife to all Whole Foods Market prepared foods departments across North America.

Whole Foods Market will be the first national retailer to offer the pea protein-based “whole cut” at over 500 prepared foods departments in the United States and Canada. Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken is now available and will be used in a variety of recipes across its popular hot bar, cold salad bar, and grab-and-go offerings.

“Whole Foods is known for its high-quality, nutritious and convenient meal options, and we are excited to partner & launch this innovation to satisfy their customers. This unique, versatile design is the result of collaboration with the Whole Foods Market’s culinary team that has a taste, color and pull-apart texture that delivers on chicken experience,” said Jitendra Sagili, Chief Research, Development and Food Technology Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

“Chicken is the most popular animal protein in the U.S. because it can be used in a wide variety of different dishes,” said Tommy McDonald, Executive Chef of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “This product performs well in hot or cold food applications, and one of my favorite dishes is the new Whole Foods Market Classic Vegan-Chicken Salad.”



