    • Abbot’s Butcher Makes Huge US Retail Expansion into Over 1,000 Target Stores

    May 12, 2022
    Categories
    Meat- and Fish Alternatives
    Abbot's Butcher Chorizo in Target
    ©Abbot's Butcher

    Abbot’s Butcher, producer of premium plant-based meats, announces a massive retail expansion into major US retail stores. The brand’s plant-based Chorizo is now available at 1,215 Target locations nationwide, while its entire product line is also expanding into 150+ locations of The Fresh Market and 73 Fresh Thyme groceries. 

    “We have shown that consumer demand is high for simple, clean, and wholesome plant-based meats”

    The announcement marks the largest retail growth by Abbot’s Butcher to date. Over the past year, the clean-label brand has experienced 700% sales growth in the natural channel and is projected to triple its growth in 2022. Made from non-GMO pea protein, Abbot’s Butcher products are created to offer healthier protein alternatives crafted from simple ingredients. Retailing for $7.99, its Ground “Beef”, Chorizo and Chopped Chick’n are free from soy, gluten, canola oil and artificial additives, as well as Whole30 Approved

    Abbot's Butcher Products
    ©Abbot’s Butcher

    Rapid retail growth

    “We are excited to partner with Target, The Fresh Market, and Fresh Thyme to give more people access to our delicious plant-based meats that are crafted with exceptional ingredients, never a trace of additives, natural flavors, soy, or canola,” said Founder & CEO Kerry Song. “Our products are everyday essentials that fit seamlessly into daily routines, so you can enjoy your favorite recipes—made plant-based.”

    In 2021, the Southern California-based brand closed a successful Series A round that included participation from actors Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson. The funding amount was not disclosed. Abbot’s has previously served its protein through foodservice partnerships with Freebirds World Burrito and salad chain Sweetgreen, and launched into 365 Sprouts Farmers Markets last year.

    Abbot's Butcher Chorizo Pasta
    Plant-Based Chorizo ©Abbot’s Butcher

    “Just getting started” 

    “I’m proud of our team and the rapid growth we’ve accomplished in a short time. We have shown that consumer demand is high for simple, clean, and wholesome plant-based meats from the double-digit velocity growth we’ve seen over the last year at Whole Foods Market,” said Song. “We’re just getting started, and I couldn’t be more confident about the future.”

    • Latest News

