All Y’alls Foods Founder Outlines the Potential of Texas as an Epicenter of Plant Protein Production

Brett Christoffel, founder and CEO of Texan plant-based jerky brand All Y’alls Foods, has said that his home state has the potential to become a key player in plant-based protein manufacturing and innovation.

While Texas is largely known for producing beef, cotton, and petrochemical products, Christoffel points out that the state is also the US’ largest generator of wind energy and its second-largest solar energy producer. He believes people are beginning to think differently about sustainability, becoming more open-minded — and this could open the door for new business models, such as growing and manufacturing plant-based proteins.

Producing more plant-based foods and less beef could also help to save water, in a state that notoriously struggles with drought. There are already signs of change, with demand for plant-based foods growing considerably in the region.

“Plant-based protein seed-to-skillet production can combine traditional farming practices with newer methods like urban vertical farms and hydroponic farms, and that could lead to the development of production facilities and complexes across the state. Plant-based protein production uses 10% of the land, fuel, and water required for its animal equivalent. And every Texan knows we must conserve our precious water more than ever,” he comments



“Building something extraordinary”

All Y’alls Foods launched its first product, It’s Jerky Y’all, in 2018. The plant-based jerky is now available in three flavors — Black Pepper & Sea Salt, Prickly Pear Chipotle, and Prickly Pear Teriyaki. The company also offers another product, It’s Bacony Bits Y’all, which became the top-selling meatless bacon on Amazon in March of last year.

Last December, All Y’alls Foods reported a 100% boost in year-over-year sales growth on Amazon, achieving its highest sales month yet. The company was entirely bootstrapped until earlier this year, when it received its first investment from Dr. Rizwan H. Bukhari, MD.

“I knew Texas was ready for plant-based proteins when its very own queen of the grocery, H-E-B, picked All Y’alls Foods as one of its 20 finalists in their 2019 Quest for Texas Best contest. We came in sixth, and 840 people had entered. We are in 143 of their stores and enjoy a great relationship with the hometown team,” said Christoffel.

“As the plant-based movement gains momentum, more and more people in Texas are beginning to recognize the significance of tasty, healthy, and sustainable alternatives like plant-based proteins,” said Christoffel. “There’s an amazing opportunity here on our doorsteps to help feed the world clean protein. And I know Texans. We can come together to build something extraordinary when we want to.”