India’s Continental Coffee Launches Frozen Alt-Meat Brand Continental Greenbird

Indian coffee company Continental Coffee has entered the frozen sector for the first time with the launch of a new plant-based meat brand, Continental Greenbird.

Four products have initially been launched under the brand name — Chicken-Like Nuggets, Chicken-Like Seekh Kebab, Chicken-Like Sausage, and Mutton-Like Keema. The meat alternatives are made with green peas, chickpeas, and soy.

While some Indian vegetarians are reluctant to eat products that mimic meat, Continental Greenbird is aimed largely at omnivores who are looking to reduce their meat consumption for health and environmental reasons.

Alt-protein in India

Plant-based eating is rapidly gaining popularity in India, where vegetarianism has always been common. In March, the country’s Plant-Based Foods Industry Association predicted “explosive growth” for the industry, and huge numbers of new vegan options are being launched to cater to rising demand. The change in eating habits in the country has been described as a “huge paradigm shift”.

“At CCL, we see India leading the trend towards a new generation of plant-based food in Asia,” said Praveen Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer at Continental Coffee. “This has inspired us to enter this category and make plant-based meat part of everyone’s daily lifestyle. With Continental Greenbird, we offer delicious and nutritious products made from plant protein ingredients, enabling consumers, particularly those who make conscious choices about their diet and how it impacts the planet and their health, to find quality solutions to match their sustainable lifestyle.”

Continental Greenbird products are currently available via the company’s website, and are soon set to launch on eCommerce platforms such as Big Basket.