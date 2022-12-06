Sausage Manufacturer Arthur’s Food Company Launches Alt Meat Brand in India

Arthur’s Food Company, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of German-style sausages, has launched a plant-based brand called Veganya.

The brand offers a range of meat alternatives that aim to cater to Indian tastes, including kebabs, meatballs, jackfruit fingers, keema, and several types of burger patty. Vegan omelettes and scrambled eggs are also available.

Arthur Maurer, founder and CEO of Arthur’s Food Company, told Vegan First that he believed India was an ideal market for plant-based foods due to its large vegetarian population. He added that he hoped the brand would become well-known in India, and eventually in Germany too. Veganya already has 34 plant-based products on offer, some developed in partnership with major food companies such as Dr. Oetker, Kerry, and Ami.

India posed for explosive growth

Plant-based eating is becoming so popular in India that the country introduced its first ever regulations for vegan food over the summer. The rules ensure that products labelled as vegan cannot contain any animal ingredients or be produced using animal testing.

As demand rises, numerous plant-based brands have launched in the country in the past year alone, including clean label alt meat brand Vecan Foods and “one-stop shop” Plantaway. While the sector is still in its early stages, the Indian Plant-Based Foods Industry Association says it is poised for “explosive growth”.

“Indian businesses and scientists have immense potential to be at the centre of this development, driving affordability and sensory experiences as well as cultural appeal in transformative plant-based foods,” said Varun Deshpande, managing director at GFI India.