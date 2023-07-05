Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Nuggets and Beyond Tenders at REWE Germany

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is expanding its range in Germany with two new plant-based chicken-style products: Beyond Nuggets and Beyond Tenders. The product innovations will initially be available in 1,600 REWE stores and in the REWE Online Shop starting this week.

In Germany, more than one in three (40%) already follow a flexitarian diet or abstain from animal meat altogether. In 2022, meat consumption in Germany fell to a record low, while the market for plant-based meat continues to grow. By 2029, the European market for plant-based foods is expected to grow to over €16 billion. This puts Europe in a good position to lead the global shift towards a plant-based diet.

Beyond Meat continues on expansion course

Beyond Meat continues to expand despite many negative headlines and losses on the stock market. In February, for example, the company expanded its offering in the Netherlands with a range of plant-based chicken products, including the new Beyond Burger® Chicken-Style, Beyond Schnitzel®, and Beyond Tenders™, which were launched in selected Albert Heijn and Jumbo shops. Last November, Beyond Meat had already launched its popular Beyond Burger® in over 1,600 REWE stores across Germany.

Beyond Meat is also one of the first multinational plant-based meat companies to establish its own production facility in China. The brand has been strengthening its commitment to the plant-based meat industry in China for years and aims to make locally produced products accessible to Chinese consumers. Since entering the market in 2020, demand for and sales of Beyond Meat products have steadily increased.

Beyond Meat has also been able to increase its reach in the restaurant and foodservice sector thanks to some new partnerships. For example, despite some setbacks in the USA, the company has steadily expanded its cooperation with McDonald’s on an international level, for example introducing the Double McPlant in the UK and Ireland in January, which contains two Beyond Meat patties instead of one. In the Netherlands, the McPlant™ has now also been given a permanent place on the chain’s menu.

“We want to make plant-based meat accessible to everyone. To meet the different tastes in Europe, we are always adapting and improving our products,” says Jaap Veth, Sales Manager DACH Retail at Beyond Meat. “In recent years, we have successfully launched beef and pork style products on the German market. Now we are very excited to also introduce the delicious new chicken-style products in Germany. Beyond Meat is committed to innovation and our new plant-based tenders and nuggets offer consumers the opportunity to enjoy their favourite dishes without compromise.”