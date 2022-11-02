Beyond Burger Rolls Out at Over 2000 New UK Distribution Points

Beyond Meat has announced that it is rolling out the award-winning Beyond Burger at over 2000 new retail outlets across the UK.

The burger will expand into a further 1,512 Tesco and 413 Sainsbury’s stores, following the addition of 98 ASDA locations in September. It remains the most popular chilled plant-based burger in the UK, with higher sales than any other brand.

The Beyond Burger also recently won “Best Vegan Patty” in the Women’s Health Sports Nutrition Awards, with judges calling it “as authentic as a regular beef patty”. They added, “If you’re a new vegan and miss meat, it’s hard to beat”.

Beyond Meat in the UK

Beyond Meat first arrived in the UK in 2018, but announced a significant retail expansion last year with launches at 450 new Sainsbury’s and Waitrose stores. This September, the Beyond Burger and Sausage arrived at Morrisons for the first time, meaning they are now available at five of the UK’s largest retailers.

It was also revealed last month that Beyond had applied to register the trademark “Beyond Meals” in the UK, prompting speculation that the company intends to launch plant-based ready meals.

“At Beyond Meat, we’re tirelessly working to champion a more accessible and sustainable food system,” said Steve Dalby, Regional Sales Manager UK at Beyond Meat. “With almost half of British adults considering reducing their intake of animal products in the future, we’re proud to be further rolling out our delicious plant-based Beyond Burger into more UK supermarkets so that people can continue eating what they love without having to compromise on taste or sustainability.”