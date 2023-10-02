Beyond Steak Arrives in the UK, Wins Gold Innovation Award at Casual Dining 2023

Beyond Meat‘s plant-based steak alternative, Beyond Steak, has made its UK debut at the annual Casual Dining Show.

At the event, the product won gold in the esteemed Casual Dining Innovation Challenge 2023. Judges described the plant-based steak pieces as a “sustainable gamechanger”, praising their high protein content and low levels of saturated fat. It comes after the steak alternative became the first plant-based meat to be certified by the American Heart Association in May, following its US launch in October 2022.

Beyond Steak was also named one of the best inventions of 2022 by TIME magazine, with the publication praising it as having the “fibrous texture” of steak while being “definitely healthier”. Additionally, the product received a prestigious FABI Award from the US National Restaurant Association this March.

It was recently reported that Beyond Steak ranks as the top-selling new plant-based meat in US retail, with two-thirds of households that try the product choosing to repurchase it. The steak alternative rolled out at thousands of new retail locations across the country in July.

New food service launches

Beyond Meat has also recently launched Beyond Stack Burgers for food service in the UK, consisting of stackable 76g patties that can be used for larger burger builds. Alternatively, a single patty can be used to provide a lighter option, including for children’s menus. Like the original Beyond Burger, the patties are made from pea and rice protein.

Another new launch for restaurateurs is the Beyond Burger Chicken-Style, described as “incredibly tender and juicy” with crispy breading.

“We’re delighted to be introducing the delicious Beyond Steak to the UK,” said Steve Parsons, UK&I foodservice manager at Beyond Meat. “In addition to Beyond Steak, we’re also further rolling out the Beyond Stack Burger and Beyond Burger Chicken-Style, giving more choice to restaurants and allowing everyone to eat what they love, no sacrifice required.”