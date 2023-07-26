BVeg Foods Sets Sights on Global Expansion as India’s Plant-Based Meat Exports Surge

BVeg Foods, the largest plant-based meat manufacturer in India, is now venturing into international markets. The company has shipped 22 tons of frozen vegan beef chunks to the UK, reports the Good Food Food Institute India. This shipment signals the growing demand for plant-based meat alternatives in Europe and the surge in the country’s exports as a plant-based provider.

India’s agrarian economy and diversity of indigenous crops mean that the country is ideally placed to be “the epicenter for the global smart protein ecosystem,” states BVeg Foods.

According to the Smart Protein Economic Analysis, the export potential of India for plant-based meat in 2030 ranges from INR 2,194 crore (USD 278 million) to INR 6,824 crore (USD 864 million). This economic analysis is a collaboration between GFI India and Deloitte India to assess the potential impact of alt protein on India’s economy. The report has identified 50 startups active in the space and an ecosystem of 80+ companies supporting the growth of these startups.

In June, Indian alt meat brand Wakao Foods shipped to the USA 13 t of its jackfruit-based products. The plant-based company Shaka Harry has also expanded internationally with a market venture into the Singaporean market, bringing fifteen of the company’s vegan products to a popular hub and iconic shopping mall. And GREENEST Foods shipped 5,000 kg encompassing samosas, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, and grilled patties to the United States last year.

India’s largest manufacturer

Established in 2019, BVeg Foods offers a “one-stop” solution for plant-based meats, including NPD, manufacturing, packaging, and labeling. The company operates the country’s largest dedicated plant-based meat facility, which can produce 4000Mt annually.

Last year, the company invested in an industrial-scale European twin-screw high moisture extrusion system for plant-based meat made by Bühler to accelerate innovations. The extruder helps replicate the texture of chicken, pork, and fish with a capacity equivalent to 3,000 chicken breasts per hour.

In addition to muscle meat cuts, the facility processes formed products such as burger patties and nuggets; marinated products like tikkas; hand-folded products including spring rolls and dim sums; and center-filled products along with a hot kitchen section for specialized Indian recipes such as curries and biryanis.

BVeg Foods has a B2C brand and offers customizable NPD for companies in the country and abroad. For example, in India, BVeg Foods has launched burgers with fast food chains Biggies Burger and Snill Burger. And in partnership with 24Seven convenience stores, the company launched plant-based hot dogs to offer workers a quick and convenient option

“It is very encouraging to see a remarkable surge in India’s plant-based exports — the trajectory is nothing short of exceptional,” said GFI India.