Crespel & Deiters Creates Wheat-Based Ingredients for a Meat-Free Thanksgiving

With the American Thanksgiving holiday approaching, Crespel & Deiters presents itself as a valuable resource for food manufacturers seeking to address the demand for meat-free alternatives to Thanksgiving classics.

The company, a leading producer of wheat-based solutions in Germany, recently expanded into the United States with a subsidiary in Chicago, Illinois, known as Crespel & Deiters Food USA LP. It offers a range of wheat texturates under the brand name Loryma, designed to provide an authentic meat-like texture to plant-based products and allow manufacturers room for formulation and design.



In recent years, Thanksgiving in the United States has seen a significant shift towards meat-free alternatives. With one of the most developed markets for vegan and vegetarian meat substitutes, American food manufacturers are uniquely positioned to create meat-free dishes that align with holiday classics.



Crespel & Deiters provides a combination of wheat-based components that aim to mimic the appearance and texture of meats like turkey or chicken thighs. A specially developed coating system ensures crispy skin, while Lory® Tex wheat texturates, combined with the thickening agent Lory® Bind, imitate fibrous muscle meat. The result is a meat-free alternative that captures the juicy and tender qualities of the original meat, suitable for frying, deep-frying, or grilling.

In an interview with vegconomist, Henrik Hetzer, managing director of Loryma said, “The meat alternative made from wheat textures remains juicy on the inside, while the outer skin becomes crispy during frying. From a visual and sensory perspective, the result is hardly distinguishable from the original.”



Meeting rising demand

Food manufacturers have an opportunity to utilize Crespel & Deiters’ ingredients to meet the rising demand for meat-free alternatives. Additionally, the company caters to manufacturers of bakery products with a range of modified starches for applications in pastries, muffins, and cookies, helping to boost fiber and protein content.

Speaking about these developments, Philipp Deiters, global head of division at Crespel & Deiters, stated, “Our raw materials combine naturalness with maximum functionality, and offer manufacturers the opportunity to create healthy and sure-fire products that are guaranteed to excite and impress all those celebrating Thanksgiving – no matter what their dietary preferences.”