Dutch Tofu Pioneer SoFine to “Take Vegan Fish Sticks to the Next Level”

    April 26, 2022
    SoFish Fingers lifestyle
    The new SoFish sticks that SoFine is set to launch into Rewe and Edeka in Germany have apparently been deemed as the tastiest in comparison with two other vegan alternatives in blind tests, with testers praising the taste and similarity to real fish, the crispy crust and the consistency.

    Multi market rollout

    Jessica Zomerdijk,  Commercial Director at SoFine, reveals: “After Germany, we expect to successfully launch the new SoFish sticks in the Netherlands, Belgium and Finland.”

    SoFish sticks are high in protein, contain omega 3 from flax oil, valuable fibre, and vitamins B2, B12, D, iron and zinc,  rewarded with a Nutriscore A grade.

    SoFine produces, in addition to its tofu products, meat alternatives, meatballs and vegetable-forward burgers and schnitzels, and a chicken alternative. In a previous tofu innovation back in 2020, the Dutch company launched a range of SoCheeze cubes, a feta cheese alternative, in Mediterranean herbs, sun-dried tomatoes, and mixed olives varieties.

    “We are very proud of our new SoFish sticks,” adds Zomerdijk. “Thanks to our popular SoFish Burger and innovative SoFish Salmon Filet, we already had a lot of experience in developing plant-based fish alternatives. We were able to build on that – and take vegan fish sticks to the next level.”

    Further Information: www.sofine.eu

