Eatplanted Secures Listings at 50 Holland & Barrett Stores in the UK

Eatplanted, the Swiss plant-based meat producer, has secured a listing with multinational health food chain Holland & Barrett. Two of the brand’s SKUs will be available at 50 stores across the UK.

Eatplanted’s UK Country Manager, Matt Done, said: “We’re pleased to be able to expand our range of listings and are delighted to feature in Holland & Barrett. Holland & Barrett’s health and wellbeing ethos align perfectly with our ambitions to create delicious sustainable products that taste great and protect our planet, so it felt like a great fit to be listed in their stores.”

Sustainable meat analogs

Eatplanted produces meat alternatives using pea, oat, and sunflower proteins. The company claims to pioneer a novel bio-structuring approach, combining proteins and biotechnology to develop sustainable meat analogs with fibrous textures in various shapes and sizes.

Eatplanted’s portfolio includes chicken, pulled pork, kebab, and schnitzel. The company’s alt meat range is available at restaurants and retailers across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, and most recently, the UK.

Recent expansions

This September, Eatplanted raised £61 million in one of the largest ever European alt protein rounds, stating its mission to become the continent’s biggest producer of meat alternatives.

Since its launch, the Swiss producer has been expanding through various partnerships. Earlier this year, Eatplanted launched a plant-based chicken curry at Hiltl, a vegetarian chain based in Zurich. The company has also partnered with UK fitness and leisure club David Lloyd, and recently announced a collaboration with German caterer HOFMANN’S.

“A growing population, along with increasing life expectancy and incomes, are major drivers for the rise in global meat demand. However, the current scale of the meat industry is beyond unsustainable. Eatplanted wants to change that,” the company said.

The two SKUs retailing at Holland & Barrett are Original Chicken and Original Kebab, available at stores from November 1st.