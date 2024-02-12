Vegan Butchery Chain El Vegans Opens New Location in Málaga, Spain

After expanding with stores in Catalonian cities such as Hospitalet, San Cugat, Sabadell, and Granollers, El Vegans, a vegan butcher’s shop from Barcelona, has opened its first branch in Málaga.

El Vegans was founded in 2018 to help people transition to animal-friendly diets by offering plant-based and delicious alternatives to meat and cheese. Located in Huelín, El Vegans is also the first butcher of its kind in the southern city, offering traditional deli and butcher’s shop items in more sustainable versions: from escalopes, burger patties, various cheeses, and vegan blood sausage, to prepared dishes such as seitan cannelloni, soy meat skewers, croquettes, and fillings for fajitas or kebabs, sweets, and beverages.

The products of this innovative store are mainly made in-house with natural ingredients, such as chickpea and soy flour, texturized soy, seitan, nutritional yeast, coconut oil, and spices. Some dishes are prepared with Heura‘s alternatives. In addition to its produce, the company works exclusively with Vegans Badalona, another vegan charcuterie specializing in cured meats and sausages, which sells by weight instead of whole pieces.

The butchers of the future

Spain has seen an explosion in plant-based eating, with more than 5 million people following a vegetarian or vegan diet. These figures have encouraged the UK charity Veganuary to launch a chapter in the country.

In recent developments in the country, a young startup developing plant-based eggs launched UOBO, Spain’s first liquid eggs for the Horeca channel. Additionally, after successfully launching additive-free York-style plant-based ham slices, Heura raised €40 million as it continues to expand across markets such as the UK, France, and Italy.

In another initiative for the plant-based food sector, at the beginning of this month, Familia Martínez, CAPSA VIDA, and Helados Estiu, together with the startups Väcka, Wevo, Grin Grin Foods, Gimme Sabor, and Quevana, launched The Flexitarian Project to promote and bring healthy, sustainable and accessible plant-based products to the market.

“We look forward to the privilege of being a part of your journey towards a more conscious and healthy diet – join us and discover the power of nutritious, tasty and environmentally friendly vegan food!” El Vegans comments on its website.