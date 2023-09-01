German Pea Protein Leader endori Adds Vegan Tuna to its Growing Portfolio of Pea Products

Germany’s endori, previously known as Amidori, is the newest addition to a list of at least ten global vegan tuna launches so far this year.

While many of the plant-based tuna products are produced with soy, wheat, legumes, seaweed and algae, or a mix of plant proteins, this stands out as one of the few created with a pea protein base, making it suitable for those with dietary requirements and allergies. It is worth noting that Nestlé’s Vuna has been priced at around €6.50 euros for a small jar, creating an opportunity for more affordable products on the European market.

Authentic flavour with tuna-like structure

The NPD joins the brand’s two existing alternative seafood products — fishcakes and fingers — in its portfolio which entails several chicken-style products as well as burgers, meatballs, grounds, sausages, and pulled “pork”. From September 2023, the product based on peas and wheat, pickled in canola oil in a jar, will be available in European stores.

According to the company, the vegan tuna alternative provides an authentic tuna flavour without fish and even has a similar structure to the original. In production, endori does not use soy, palm oil or additives. The vegan tuna is made with natural flavours, rich in vegetable proteins and a genuine source of omega-3.

The vegan fish alternative follows the current trend among consumers towards sustainable convenience products in food retail. The increasing demand for fish alternatives is testified by the clear growth course of the market for fish substitute products, which grew by 17.2 percent last year alone.

With strong advertising power through digital campaigns, influencer marketing, PR, point-of-sale activities and tastings, endori aims to specifically bring its vegan Thuna into the spotlight and present it with an eye-catching design.

Friedrich Büse, the founder of endori, says about the new product: “Our vegan Thuna is a groundbreaking addition to the endori range. With this product, we are not only underlining our commitment to sustainability and the protection of the oceans. At the same time, we offer retailers the opportunity to meet the growing demands of customers for vegan fish alternatives.”

More about the new product at www.endori.de.