Finless Foods, a leading alt-seafood company, announces its first official product, plant-based pokè-style tuna, is launching at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) show in Chicago. Now available for US nationwide purchase through Gordon Food Service, the pokè tuna will be sampled at NRA from May 21-24.

Made from nine plant-based ingredients, the Finless tuna is minimally processed, low in fat and sodium, and provides omega-3 fatty acids. According to the company, its tuna is a versatile reinvention of seafood that can be enjoyed in sushi, poke bowls, tacos and more. Food service customers can order the product through Gordon Food Service (GFS), the largest family-owned broadline food distributor in North America.

Entering plant-based seafood

Finless Foods was previously noted for being one of the first alt-protein companies to focus on producing cell-cultured fish, particularly bluefin tuna. In March, the company announced a $34M Series B raise, bringing its total funding to $48M to develop its portfolio of cultivated and plant-based seafood.

Finless accidentally discovered plant-based tuna while experimenting with flavoring scaffolds for cultured seafood cells, reports Food Dive. As a company still in R&D stages, co-founder and CEO Michael Seldon says Finless embraced the opportunity to quickly bring a consumer-facing product to market.

“Our inaugural product”

“The newest revolution in the plant-based market is here and it’s pokè-style plant-based tuna by Finless Foods,” says Selden. “Attending NRA with our sales partners, Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA), will provide us brand exposure to thousands of chefs, restaurateurs, and foodservice operators who now have the opportunity to purchase our inaugural product. We know through previous experience, the best way to introduce Finless to the market is by letting the greatness of our product and mission speak for itself. So come on by and visit our booth – we are looking forward to meeting and developing new relationships.”

NRA show attendees can find Finless Foods at Booth #8807 in Lakeside Center.