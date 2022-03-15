Greenland Seafood Joins Growing List of Fish Processors Launching Plant-Based Fish

European fish processor Greenland Seafood, owned by Canada’s Sofina Foods, has launched a range of frozen plant-based fish alternatives such as fish-free fingers, burgers, and fish cakes, made with rice protein for a flaky texture.
The products will be showcased next month at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, and will soon be available for both retail and food service. Greenland Seafood said it was inspired to launch the range after noticing the fast-growing popularity of alt-protein products. The company hopes to add more plant-based options in the near future.
The global fish producers going plant-based
While some conventional seafood producers have attacked plant-based alternatives, others are beginning to recognise that the tide is turning. Some examples of those entering the plant-based sphere include:
- In October 2021, Karavela, one of Europe’s largest producers of canned fish, debuted a range of plant-based canned seafood products under new brand Fish Peas.
- This January, 125-year-old Handy Seafood, the oldest seafood processor in the US, released the company’s first vegan product – the Plant-Based Crabless Cake – in a significant move from a company traditionally known for specializing in crab cakes and crab meat appetizers.
- Thai Union, the world’s biggest tuna processor, is now collaborating with plant-based and cultivated seafood producers, while fellow tuna giant Century Pacific has launched a plant-based meat range.
- North American seafood processor Bumble Bee Foods launched a $40 million sustainability fund back in 2020 to tackle issues such as overfishing and plastic pollution in the ocean. As part of the scheme, Bumble Bee is promoting plant-based fish alternatives and has partnered with Good Catch, makers of plant-based tuna and frozen vegan seafood entrees.
“This new range will allow our group to meet the demand of vegetarian or flexitarian consumers and to expand our penetration rate to households that do not consume fish,” said a spokesperson for Greenland Seafood on the plant-based development.