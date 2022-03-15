Greenland Seafood Joins Growing List of Fish Processors Launching Plant-Based Fish

European fish processor Greenland Seafood, owned by Canada’s Sofina Foods, has launched a range of frozen plant-based fish alternatives such as fish-free fingers, burgers, and fish cakes, made with rice protein for a flaky texture.

The products will be showcased next month at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, and will soon be available for both retail and food service. Greenland Seafood said it was inspired to launch the range after noticing the fast-growing popularity of alt-protein products. The company hopes to add more plant-based options in the near future.

The global fish producers going plant-based

While some conventional seafood producers have attacked plant-based alternatives, others are beginning to recognise that the tide is turning. Some examples of those entering the plant-based sphere include:

“This new range will allow our group to meet the demand of vegetarian or flexitarian consumers and to expand our penetration rate to households that do not consume fish,” said a spokesperson for Greenland Seafood on the plant-based development.