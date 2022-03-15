Fry Family Co Launches Vegan Popcorn Chick’n Into Over 700 UK Stores

The Fry Family Food Co., originally of South Africa and now available internationally, announces the launch of vegan Popcorn Chick’n into over 700 Iceland and The Food Warehouse Stores across the UK. The campaign advert can be seen here.

“We are happy to bring this delicious meat alternative to Iceland customers in the UK. Our version of a bite-sized chicken snack will help families swap to delicious plant-based alternatives when preparing for movie nights or attending birthday parties together. It also works well with students and adults, we tried them!” says Tammy Fry, International Marketing Director at The Fry Family Food Co.

In 2020, The Fry Family Food Co. was acquired the LIVEKINDLY Collective, which was established by Blue Horizon Group and incorporates LiveKindly Media. The collective has also acquired Oumph!, LikeMeat, No Meat, and The Dutch Weed Burger since its inception.

According to the group, The Fry family is still very involved in the running of the day-to-day business and are often instrumental in coming up with new product ideas that suit busy family lives. The Fry’s range of vegan food was awarded Best Vegan Meat in the VegFest Awards in the UK in 2020 and again in 2021.

Fry’s plant-based Popcorn Chick’n is now available in the meat-free freezer at Iceland and The Food Warehouse with an RRP of £3.00 for 300g.

Andrew Staniland, Trade Manager at Iceland comments: “Fry’s plant-based Popcorn Chick’n is part of a growing range of innovative, tasty, healthy and fun products from Fry’s, and they are proving very popular with our consumers.”