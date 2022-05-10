Gardein’s Ultimate Plant-Based Line Adding BBQ Wings, Spicy Chicken and More

Plant-based foods brand Gardein, a Conagra-owned company, announces it is expanding its Ultimate Plant-Based line with seven new food products, including bratwurst, buffalo wings and spicy chick’n fillets. Launching in June, the collection will be available in grocery stores, mass retailers and through e-commerce.

The upcoming lineup provides a wide variety of flavors and can be enjoyed at breakfast, lunch or dinner, Gardein says. The new arrivals include:

Ultimate Plant-Based Chick’n Wings – Buffalo and BBQ style

Ultimate Plant-Based Chick’n Spicy Fillets

Ultimate Plant-Based Saus’ge Links – Bratwurst and Spicy Italian

Ultimate Plant-Based Breakfast Saus’ge – Original and Spicy patties

“Committed to delicious food”

The Ultimate Plant-Based line first debuted in 2020 with the Ultimate Plant-Based Burger, followed by the release of Ultimate chicken tenders, nuggets and fillets in 2021. With a diverse plant-based protein portfolio, Gardein’s range also includes beef, pork, chicken, turkey and seafood. In 2020 it introduced meaty canned soups and chili.

Gardein was purchased by Conagra in 2018 via the acquisition of parent company Pinnacle Foods. Since then, Conagra – a leading CPG conglomerate- has invested heavily in growing the Gardein brand by expanding its product selection and adding Gardein protein to Conagra’s other brands, such as Marie Callendar’s.

“Eating plant-based should never mean settling for a limited menu,” said Jill Dexter, VP/GM, Conagra Brands. “Gardein is committed to adding delicious new food to our line-up, and we’re really excited for consumers to try out these offerings.”