Get Plant’d Debuts in 800 Coles Stores Across Australia

Debut plant-based meat brand Get Plant’d is launching in Coles supermarkets across Australia as the segment continues to thrive in the country. Coles shoppers will be able to find Get Plant’d vegan products in over 800 stores from this week.

Get Plant’d is a plant-based brand of parent company Cale and Daughters, co-founded by Cale Drouin, an Australian restaurateur and food creator with more than a decade’s experience in the plant-based sector. It is also the parent company of Made With Plants and PlantAsia, with Drouin looking to not only cater to vegans but attract and engage the mainstream consumer market too.

The entire Get Plant’d line is made from vegan and versatile plant-based ingredients such as seitan and soy, with the range including Meat Free Bacon, Meat Free Deli-Style Pepperoni, Meat Free Deli-Style Chicken Slices, Meat Free Roast Duck, Meat Free Roast Pork, and Meat Free Roast Chicken Fillets.

“In Australia, there is a growing segment of flexitarian customers who will happily choose plant-based pepperoni for their pizza, or opt for plant-based chicken in their sandwiches, provided these options are tasty, accessible, and convenient,” stated Drouin.

“The whole Get Plant’d range places an emphasis on delicious taste and ease of functionality. Our goal is to make it simple for shoppers to pick-up a plant-based meat, and to enjoy this product as part of their favourite meals or snacks. People can Get Plant’d without having to commit to specific dietary choices full-time,” he added.