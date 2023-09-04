HappyVore Launches Plant-Based Bacon Pieces Made From Pea Protein

French alt meat brand HappyVore has launched plant-based allumettes — matchstick-shaped bacon pieces said to be ideal for use in dishes such as quiche and carbonara.

The allumettes feature a smoked taste and are made with just seven ingredients — textured pea protein, water, natural flavors, soluble corn fiber, salt, red beet, and carrot concentrate. They are rich in protein and fibre, contain less than 3% fat, and can be cooked in three to five minutes.

The products add to HappyVore’s extensive range of meat alternatives, which includes fish sticks, breaded supremes, meatballs, sausages, steak, nuggets, and more. In April, the brand reported a +40.2% growth in value sales, putting it at second place in the French plant-based delicatessen sector. Repeat purchase rates were at an impressive 85%.

Fast-growing success

HappyVore has reported several other recent successes; a month ago, it launched at all O’Tacos restaurants in France and Belgium, and arrived on restaurant menus at the theme park Parc Astérix. The brand also recently appeared on the French radio station RTL, and is currently being served at a popup taking place at the Mahfouf Hotel in Paris.

Additionally, HappyVore raised €35 million last year, along with opening a production facility that is claimed to be the largest in France dedicated to plant-based meat.

“The strength of our products is the taste,” said HappyVore co-founder Guillaume Dubois. “Most French people have tried a plant-based product in the last ten years and have been disappointed by the experience. The challenge now is to teach them that there are tasty plant-based alternatives, and give them the opportunity to try them.”