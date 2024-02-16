Havredals Enters US Market with Plant-Based Meat Alternatives in Partnership with Performance Food Group

Havredals, the Swedish producer of plant-based mouldable meats, announced its official debut in the US market. The company has established a vendor agreement with Performance Food Group (PFG), a leading food distributor in Virginia, signaling the start of its product availability across the East Coast of the US, including Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, and more.

Havredals’ line-up for the US market features its plant-based beef and chicken burgers, as well as ground beef and chicken alternatives. These products are crafted from a blend of fava beans, peas, and oats, offering a clean label and whole food option for health-conscious consumers. Fava beans are known for their regenerative agricultural benefits, high solubility, emulsifying properties, and high amino acid profile, making them an attractive ingredient option for plant-based meat alternatives. Other companies like Beyond Meat, Meeat, and Squeaky Bean have also incorporated fava beans into their formulations.

Starting with the launch of its Original Oat Milk in Sweden in early 2020, Havredals has expanded its product range to include plant-based burgers, chicken burgers, and mouldable plant-based ground, which holds its shape without crumbling. The company’s products are free from soy, gluten, and GMOs.

In addition to its US market entry, Havredals has previously partnered with Shady Burgers in Sweden to introduce a line of vegan burgers, Shady Vegan, and launched a plant-based chicken burger in collaboration with Bun Meat Bun for Veganuary.

Plans for further US market expansion

The strategic partnership with Performance Food Group will make Havredals’ plant-based meats accessible to a range of food service establishments across the East Coast. The company also cites plans for further expansion through additional distributors in the United States.

Katerina Cronstedt, CEO of Havredals, stated, “Our mission goes beyond offering alternatives to traditional meat; it’s about providing food solutions that benefit our health, the environment, and the welfare of future generations.”