Meat- and Fish Alternatives

Highly Processed Foods: Meat Alternatives Have a Good Nutritional Profile

Bookmark
ClosePlease loginn
See all bookmarks
BookmarkWant to save and revisit your favorite articles? Upgrade to vegconomist+ and unlock our new bookmark feature. Subscribe today and enjoy a wide range of exclusive perks to gain a competitive edge in the vegan business world!
Prof. Dr. rer. nat. Martin Smollich, Institute for Nutritional Medicine, Lübeck

Professor Dr. Martin Smollich, Institute for Nutritional Medicine, Lübeck

With kind permission, you will find below a post by Professor Dr. Martin Smollich from the Institute for Nutritional Medicine in Lübeck on the often absurd discussion about highly processed foods.

Ultra-processed foods are not all the same!

Highly processed foods (ultra-processed foods / ) have a bad reputation: they are said to be “unhealthy” simply because they are highly processed – regardless of their nutrient or calorie content. From a nutritional perspective, this is pretty absurd.

A study now published in The Lancet (https://lnkd.in/ex9qY7RF) not only confirms common sense but also previous studies: highly processed foods are NOT all the same: there are UPFs with very good and very poor nutritional profiles – exactly the same, as is also the case with less processed foods (see below).

The special thing about the current study: unlike usual, the UPF differentiates according to different food groups. The result: of all the UPFs, only meat products and soft drinks are associated with health disadvantages – other UPFs are not. There is NO negative connection, especially for highly processed meat alternatives. This is why the accusation that plant-based meat alternatives are “unhealthy” simply because they are highly processed is inaccurate.

A close-up of a burger patty
© Planetary

Incidentally, previous studies have delivered similar results (but these are mostly ignored in the reporting on UPF); for example:

  • Dutch Life Lines cohort: UPF consumption is associated with increased all-cause mortality (https://lnkd.in/eFBHWx89), but individual analysis only confirms this association for sugary soft drinks and processed meat. Highly processed whole grains and breakfast cereals are even associated with reduced mortality (https://lnkd.in/eGV-5ijd).
  • UK Biobank Cohort: The association of UPF consumption with increased cancer prevalence and mortality is almost entirely dominated by the “soft drinks” food group; other highly processed food groups (plant-based meat alternatives, foods containing sweeteners) do not play a role (https://lnkd.in/eQUJAxrG)

The classification “lowly processed = good” and “highly processed = bad” is therefore misleading when assessing the health of foods.

Chickpea Tofu Franklin Farms
©Franklin Farms

Some examples of HIGHLY processed foods (according to NOVA classification) with GOOD nutritional profiles:
– Whole grain bread
– Vegan meat alternatives
– Whole grain muesli with flakes
– Nutrient-enriched soy and oat drinks
– Vegetable spread
– Smoked tofu

Some examples of LOWLY processed foods (according to NOVA classification) with POOR nutritional profiles:
– Honey
– Sugar
– Butter & Cheese
– Fruit Juice
– Serrano Ham
– Salted Nuts

Click here to read the full post

Topics:

Bookmark
ClosePlease loginn
See all bookmarks

Share