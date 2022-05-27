Novolutions Launches ‘Just Dig In!’ – India’s Newest Plant-Based Food Brand

Novolutions, the foodtech startup behind India’s mocktail brand ‘Hippie’ has expanded its focus to plant-based protein with new brand ‘Just Dig In!’ offering a variety of plant-based meat snacks.

The new range encompasses Chick*n Oriental Meatballs, Chick*n Seekh Kebabs, Chick*n Spicy Fingers, and Chick*n Chili Cheese Nuggets.

The products are now available across Modern Bazaar outlets in Delhi, on Modern Bazaar’s online portal, and the Just Dig In! website. Just Dig In! states it also has plans to expand beyond Delhi NCR to additional metros. Furthermore, the company is working closely with food service players to expand to HORECA segments.

Experienced team

Founder Somesh Behera says, “Our core team is composed of people who have rich experience in channel sales, the food service industry (HORECA), and offshore export markets.

“Having worked in the dairy, meat, and frozen foods industries in the past, holding key strategic positions for both domestic and international food brands, we spotted gaps in the market. We wanted to develop products that can serve as parallels to animal-derived foods, while being a whole lot more sustainable.”

Behera adds, “We are non-vegetarians ourselves, and so we understand what consumers want from smart protein products. Our target market is Indians who are ‘guilty’ non-vegetarians concerned about cutting down their meat consumption. This was the tipping point for starting up in the smart protein space. We want to be the right alternative – in terms of taste, texture, and functionality, and be the brand that helps people transition from one extreme to another when it comes to food choices. We feel today’s niche is tomorrow’s mass!”

GFI research found that 63% of Indian consumers are very or extremely likely to purchase plant-based meat in a cross-country survey of consumer acceptance study. GFI India’s Senior Innovation Specialist Nicole Rocque states: “Brands like Just Dig In! are growing the Indian consumer’s understanding of plant-based food as a category.

“They’re doing this by launching unique products, catering to regional and traditional cuisines native to India and by providing consumers with a range of options – in the form of their favorite snacks! With this, they’re offering consumers a simple switch rather than a sacrifice when it comes to easy indulgence.”

Rocque adds, “We’re seeing a huge uptick in market activity in smart protein. As per GFI India’s analysis, there are over 200 plant-based products in 29 formats from 40 different brands across meat, eggs, and dairy, available in retail, e-commerce, and food service channels. We have full faith that with brands like Just Dig In! launching, it will become easier every day for Indians to access high-protein foods that provide all the sensory and social elements that animal-derived meats offer, without breaking the planet!”