Meet ALCHEMEAT: A Startup Looking to Disrupt the US Meat Market with the “Most Realistic Plant-Based Steak”

With plant-based burgers largely conquered, the alt-meat industry is increasingly turning its focus to the more difficult but highly lucrative realm of whole muscle cuts, which make up the majority of meat sales in the US and beyond.

The newest, thrilling entry to this category is ALCHEMEAT, a Chicago-based startup determined to revolutionize the US meat market with “extraordinary” whole cuts of plant-based steak.

Led by chef and food industry veteran Dr. Huan Xia, ALCHEMEAT uses patented technology to produce whole cuts of plant-based meat that look and taste exactly like premium beef. Its versatile product, made from wheat and soy protein, is said to offer a realistic alternative to beef in virtually any dish, from Mongolian beef and Philly cheesesteaks to steak fajitas and brisket.

According to Xia, ALCHEMEAT features a “firm and elastic” texture obtained through a patented high moisture extrusion process, which also preserves nutrients. The company notes it takes an integrated approach to the product’s processing and flavoring, and incorporates “post-processing” techniques to prevent the protein fibers from drying out.

Better than beef

Compared to conventional beef, ALCHEMEAT contains less calories, less saturated fat and no cholesterol, with about one-quarter of the sodium found in Beyond and Impossible beef products. The product is also formulated without GMOs.

In a 2022 interview with The Plant Based Business Hour, Xia shared: “Our approach really unlocks the full potential of existing technologies and solves the bottleneck to bring that traditional technology which was held back for a couple of decades, into the commercialization stage. I’m very passionate about what ALCHEMEAT can do for everybody because it’s really going to unlock the alternative protein industry.”

Launching in restaurants

The company says it is starting with beef because of its higher market value and potential for environmental impact. Initially, ALCHEMEAT is focused on partnering with chefs and food service establishments to introduce the product to consumers. As it continues to scale, ALCHEMEAT hopes to enter retail in the next few years.

The brand’s products can currently be found at more than 20 restaurants and retail establishments throughout Chicago.

ALCHEMEAT’s beef recently received a 2023 FABI Award from the National Restaurant Association, which said the brand’s whole cuts make steak dishes “a breathtaking reality for foodservice operators looking to upgrade plant-based dining to a premium level.”

As Xia explains, “There are a lot of pioneer companies like Beyond and Impossible, however, the sales have been a little bit stagnant for the last couple of years, about 1.4 billion dollars. We believe we can get much more into the $300 billion meat industry because right now compared to that we are only a toe of the elephant.

“How can we go from the toe of the elephant to the leg of the elephant? We need to go after these meat lovers. We need to go after what the meat lovers love, which is whole cut meat and steak-like texture. This equals 66 billion pounds of whole cut meat in the U.S. only. So, I really wish to unlock this market with ALCHEMEAT to create all these fan favorite dishes in the beef area first, and help the consumers to be much healthier but not compromise anything surrounding taste or flavor.”