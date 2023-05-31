Komo Partners with Natural Distributor Koyo Foods to Expand in Eastern Canada

Canada’s Komo Plant-Based Foods (CSE: YUM) announces it has partnered with Koyo Foods Inc., one of the largest distributors of health foods in Eastern Canada.

Through the partnership, Komo’s line of plant-based comfort foods, including Mac ‘n Greens, lasagna, and shepherd’s pie, will be added to Koyo’s distribution portfolio to reach more Eastern Canada consumers.

Based in Vancouver, Komo Foods develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals based on classic meaty and cheesy dishes. Along with Mac and Greens, the company’s flagship products include chickenless pot pie and a line of Plant-Based Meal Helpers.

The company states its mission is to help make healthy meals a staple on every dinner, and that its products are free from preservatives and frozen for freshness.

Whole Foods launch

In February, Komo launched its meal range at all 14 Whole Foods Markets locations in Canada. In 2022, the company raised CAD $1M in a non-brokered private placement.

Most recently, Komo’s Mac and Greens won third place at the Toronto Planted Expo – an accolade the company says testifies to the product’s quality and appeal. By partnering with a major distributor like Koyo, the brand says it looks forward to expanding its consumer base and impact.

“Aligning with Koyo Foods Inc. is an exciting development for Komo,” says William White, CEO of Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. “Koyo’s commitment to healthy, sustainable food choices perfectly complements our mission of making plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table. This alliance will undeniably increase our product accessibility and continue to propel Komo’s growth in the plant-based industry.”