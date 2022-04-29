Lightlife Launches Unbreaded Plant-Based Chicken Breasts and Strips

Greenleaf Foods, owner of Lightlife and the plant-based arm of Canadian meat giant Maple Leaf, launches Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken Breasts and Plant-Based Chicken Strips.

The products are made using high-moisture extrusion (HME) and are based on pea protein. The company’s plant-based chicken is available in the prepared foods department at 500 Whole Foods Market locations in North America and is also used by KFC Canada for its vegan fried chicken, a fixed menu item since January this year.

“Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken Breasts and Strips deliver a chicken-like eating experience and versatility that is unmatched. These products reflect our vision of relentlessly evolving the product designs, utilizing ingredient technologies delivering on consumers’ expectations for taste, color and texture,” said Jitendra Sagili, Chief R&D and Food Technology Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

“Plant-based chicken is the #2 selling plant-based protein segment based on dollar sales, with a category size of $308 million, creating a significant opportunity to drive the segment forward and bring in new consumers,” said Adam Grogan, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We’re excited to invite consumers to experiment with Lightlife plant-based chicken breasts and strips across a variety of hot and cold applications.”

The new items can be found in the frozen meat section at Publix and in the produce section at Whole Foods Market.