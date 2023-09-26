Lypid Exhibits Flagship B2B Pork Belly Products at Plant Based World Expo

Plant-based fat startup Lypid introduces two B2B pork belly products to the US foodservice market: Lypid Smoked Pork Belly and Lypid Braised Pork Belly.

These offerings, incorporating Lypid’s proprietary PhytoFat™, were presented at the Plant Based World Expo 2023 in New York City, where Lypid secured first place in “The Plant Base’s Taste Challenge” within the meat category.

In April, San Francisco Bay Area chefs tested a version of Lypid’s pork belly alternative, and it also debuted at Baganhood, a diner based in Taipei. Following these trials, co-founders Dr. Jen-Yu Huang and Dr. Michelle Lee officially unveiled Lypid’s PhytoFat™, a plant-based alternative to animal fat made using microencapsulation technology, to US foodservice providers in May.



Lypid showcased its new offerings in two distinct dishes at the Plant Based World Expo earlier this month: a smoked pork belly pizza, made in collaboration with Michelin Green Star restaurant Yangming Spring, and a pork belly noodle dish, using scallion-flavored sun-dried noodles sourced from KUNGFOOD. The company’s aim was to highlight the versatility of its pork belly products by showing their applications in different types of dishes.



The future of protein

Additionally, Lee spoke during a panel session at the expo titled “The Next Generation of Protein,” emphasizing the company’s ability to create an authentic pork belly experience with plants through the use of technology, culinary expertise, and PhytoFat™.

The Lypid Smoked Pork Belly and Lypid Braised Pork Belly are now available to foodservice providers in the US and Taiwan, and Lypid is actively seeking chefs, restauranteurs, and sales professionals who are interested in incorporating its new offerings into their culinary portfolios.