Made With Plants Launches Seitan-Based Steak at Woolworths Stores Across Australia

Australia’s Made With Plants has launched a plant-based sirloin-style steak at Woolworths stores across the country.

The steak is made with seitan (wheat gluten), and is said to have a highly realistic texture. The production process is inspired by centuries-old traditions, with specialised flour used to create a dough that is then seasoned and cooked.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to indulge in the rich, comforting taste of steak. Made With Plants Meat Free Steak offers the best of both worlds, providing a guilt-free, mouth-watering alternative for meat lovers,” said Made With Plants co-founder Cale Drouin.

“Unbelievable flavour”

Made With Plants has been available at Woolworths since 2019, offering a selection of meat and dairy alternatives. In 2020, the brand announced an improved range, selling 86,000 units across 1,000 stores within a week in spite of supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. Made With Plants now offers alternatives to roast duck, deli meats, bacon, cream, and various cheeses, along with the new steak.

“Made With Plants Steak offers the succulent taste of premium steak, complete with decadent marbling, without the need for animal-based ingredients,” said Drouin. “Our vegan steak is tender, juicy, and delivers unbelievable flavour with a convincing mouthfeel. It’s perfect for vegans, flexitarians, and everyday shoppers who simply are curious to try new plant-based foods.

“Our goal was to make enjoying quality plant-based protein as simple as a piece of steak. Made With Plants Steak is made using whole food ingredients, and we’re very proud to say it has achieved a 4-healthstar rating.”