OCEAN KISS Creates France’s First Smoked Salmon Crafted From Seaweed and Plants

Eating fish will be increasingly difficult as it becomes scarce due to overfishing, pollution, and a warmer climate. Recognizing these challenges, OCEAN KISS, a French startup based in Bordeaux, creates 100 % plant-based alternatives to ocean favorites, starting with salmon.

The company’s first venture in alt seafood, SOLMON, is said to be the first plant-based smoked salmon crafted from seaweed and plants manufactured in France.

SOLMON contains omega-3 (including DHA/EPA), protein and fibers, and is gluten and soy-free, offering 60% less salt than the average smoked salmon on the market. In addition to being nutritious, plant-based salmon is free from controversial substances, including antibiotics, pollutants, heavy metals, and microplastics

“Our plant-based alternatives to fish help to reduce CO2 emissions and pressure on marine resources, while offering products that taste good and are good for your health,” says the company.

Smoked salmon for a hungry planet

Described as an “all-round” culinary product, SOLMON can be used in multiple recipes from cold aperitifs such as terrines or as a main course in sushi, sandwiches, wraps, poké bowls, and salads. Additionally, it can be served hot with pasta, in quiches, or pizzas.

OCEAN KISS’s plant-based smoked salmon is available in Franprix stores, small gourmet vegan shops, and as a B2B product for food service across Europe. The alt seafood company recently presented SOLMON at the MIF Expo, “le salon du made in France,” reporting amazing feedback from consumers.

Other alternatives to smoked salmon that have launched in the last years include Squeaky Bean‘s new slices; Revo Foods‘ 3D printed smoked salmon; Current Foods smoked product made from peas, algae, potato, and bamboo; Save Da Sea Foods clean label alternative; and SimpliiGood‘s single ingredient salmon made with spirulina.

“There are expected to be over 9 billion human beings on the planet by 2050. To meet everyone’s food needs while respecting fragile ecological balances, we urgently need to make the transition to a decidedly more plant-based diet,” says the company on its website.