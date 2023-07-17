On The Green Side: Clean-Label Chicken Alternatives From South Africa

On The Green Side is a South African plant-based meat producer focused on clean-label chicken alternatives.

The company describes itself as a “modern chicken farmer”, aiming to directly compete with conventional chicken. Its products are made from a range of proteins, including soy, wheat gluten, faba bean, lentil, chickpea, and pea. Proprietary high moisture extrusion technology is used to give the plant-based chicken an authentically meat-like texture.

On The Green Side already manufacturers for several major South African retailers, through both its own brand and private labels. The products are also available for food service, and the company is in the process of closing deals with global food manufacturers. Sales forecasts for 2023 predict a 50/50 split between local and global markets, changing to 10/90 within two to three years.

Affordable and versatile

On The Green Side’s flagship product is its Flame Grilled Tenders, available in Original, Smoky BBQ, and Moroccan flavors. The company says the tenders are doing well due to their versatility; most chicken alternatives on the market in South Africa are minced products such as nuggets, burgers, and schnitzel.

Due to its lean operations, low overheads, and economies of scale, On The Green Side is able to keep prices relatively low. The company also has a limited spend on marketing, as it is a contract manufacturer with strategic partnerships.

Flexitarianism on the rise

Plant-based eating is on the rise in South Africa, with over 30,000 people in the country signing up to take part in Veganuary since 2019. This has led many restaurants and retailers, such as Kauai and Woolworths, to offer more vegan options. While demand is currently said to be mostly driven by vegans, flexitarianism is also on the increase.

“Most South Africans love eating meat, so trying something like Veganuary might seem like a big sacrifice,” said Donovan Will, ProVeg South Africa Country Director. “But once they try a good meat replacement product they’re at least open to trying to replace some of their meat with plant-based options.”