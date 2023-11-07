Ordinary Seafood Launches Plant-Based Seafood at METRO Stores Across Germany

Ordinary Seafood produces plant-based alternatives to fish and seafood, which it is now bringing to the market for the first time. The company was founded in 2022 by Dr. Anton Pluschke, an Australian emigrant now living in Germany.

“We are pleased to announce that our highly anticipated products “Ordinary Tuna” and “Ordinary Smoky Salmon” will be available for the first time in METRO stores across Germany in November,” explains the company. The partnership with METRO is a first milestone for Ordinary Seafood and underlines the shared commitment to a more sustainable future. The products will be available in METRO stores in cities across Germany such as Cologne, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, and Stuttgart.

Addressing the challenges of traditional fisheries

The seafood industry faces major environmental and ethical challenges, from ocean depletion to the contribution of farmed shrimp to carbon emissions to modern slavery throughout the supply chain. It’s time for a change, and Ordinary Seafood plans to play a role in that change.

“We are committed to providing sustainable alternatives that not only protect our planet, but also provide an unparalleled sensory experience backed by rigorous scientific research and cutting-edge technology,” the company said.

Paving the way for a sustainable seafood future

The seafood of the future will not require marine life as a raw material. Ordinary Seafood plans to address market demand for these alternatives. To this end, the company has developed a capital-efficient co-manufacturing model with a daily production capacity of over 10 tons, which enables rapid expansion in Germany and Europe. According to the company, these expansion plans represent a sales opportunity of 12 billion euros, which it plans to exploit.

“From a sensory perspective, seafood is incredibly challenging and we are focused on providing the most incredible dining experience. Something you can enjoy every day without guilt and that truly nourishes you and your family,” explains Anton.

The company has so far been supported by Y-Combinator, Nucleus Capital, Climate Capital, Pioneer Fund, Collaborative Fund, and a network of angel investors.

Further information at: ordinaryseafood.com