Planet Based Foods Will Debut Hemp-Based Taquitos at Expo West 2022

Planet Based Foods, maker of hemp-based meats, is entering the convenience foods category with new taquito products.

Set to debut at this year’s Expo West, the taquitos are available in Original and Southwest varieties, and will feature the brand’s nutrient-dense hemp protein crumbles. The soy-free and non-GMO products are now available to foodservice and retail buyers, with a direct-to-consumer launch coming in May.

Additional product descriptions:

Original Taquitos – Hemp-based crumble seasoned with onion and vegan pepper jack cheese in a crunchy taquito shell.

Southwest Taquitos – A zesty Southwestern flavor with seasoned crumble, vegan pepper jack, sauteed yellow onion and serrano chiles.

Both items retail at a suggested price of $6.99 for six taquitos.

Reinventing hemp

In February, Planet Based Foods launched first-of-its-kind burgers, sausages and savory crumbles made from sustainable hemp protein. By blending hemp seed with pea protein and brown rice, the company uses an innovative production process to maximize nutrients and fiber while producing zero waste. Planet Based Foods’ lineup can be purchased online through its e-commerce website and on grocery platform Vejji.com.

By expanding into taquitos and the comfort food category, the company hopes to make its unique hemp-made products more fun and convenient to enjoy.

Feeding the planet

“Consumers are looking for new, convenient ways to incorporate plant-based foods into their lifestyles, and Planet Based Foods is delivering,” said Braelyn Davis, CEO and co-founder, Planet Based Foods. “Our new taquitos feature our plant-based meat made with sustainable hemp and make it easy to enjoy classic comfort foods that don’t rely on animal protein.”

Davis added, “We founded Planet Based Foods with one purpose: to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that is fit to weather the impacts of climate change and feed the planet for generations to come.”

Attendees at Expo West can sample the new taquitos from March 9-11 at Booth #N838, Level 100 in North Hall.