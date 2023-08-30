The Plant Based Seafood Co. Announces Co-Development Collab with ICL Group Ltd.

The Plant Based Seafood Co., recognized for its plant-based seafood brand Mind Blown, has entered into a co-development agreement with ICL Group Ltd., a multinational company specializing in sustainable technologies for the agricultural and manufacturing sectors. This partnership aims to develop innovative replication technologies for plant-based seafood alternatives, bringing together a team of professionals with expertise in the plant-based food industry.

Monica Talbert, CEO and Co-Founder of Mind Blown expressed her anticipation for the partnership, stating, “We are very excited to partner with ICL, a giant in the research and development arena. We look forward to combining our technology, knowledge, creativity, and expertise to create and accelerate new, more nutritional products to market, as well as continue to positively impact our oceans.”

Scaling up production



ICL Group Ltd. is a global speciality minerals company with over 770 granted patents and twenty-five R&D facilities around the world. The group helps companies scale up food production, enhance food quality, and access sustainable agriculture and industrial production solutions while protecting the environment.



The collaboration between The Plant-Based Seafood Co. and ICL Group Ltd. aligns with both companies’ shared commitment to addressing challenges in the global food industry and working towards sustainable solutions. By leveraging their combined resources and expertise, they aim to make significant contributions to the advancement of plant-based alternatives and environmental restoration.

Mind Blown’s line of plant-based seafood products, which includes Coconut Shrimp, Maryland-Style Crab Cakes and Shelf-Stable Sea Scallops, has received industry recognition, including Most Disruptive Product of 2020, Best Plant-Based Seafood Product of the Year in 2022, and award for specific products like the Dusted Scallops at the New Hope Network 2022 Expo West NEXTY Awards.

As the partnership between The Plant Based Seafood Co. and ICL Group Ltd. unfolds, the collaborative efforts of these two entities support the development of more advanced and sustainable plant-based seafood alternatives.

Talbot adds, “ICL stands as an undeniable powerhouse, and this partnership magnifies their unwavering commitment to pioneering sustainability and innovation, propelling the creation of enduring solutions that resonate across the vast landscapes of food, agriculture, and industrial domains”