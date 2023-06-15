Planted & Fleury Michon Launch Meaty Plant-Based Products Across France

Swiss alt meat brand Planted has joined forces with French agrifood business Fleury Michon to launch a range of gourmet plant-based products into retail.

The Emincés Végétaux line consists of seasoned, sliced plant-based chicken, and comes in three varieties — roasted, mildly spiced, and with herbs. The products are clean-label and have received a Nutriscore of A, the highest possible rating for nutritional quality.

The perfect pair

“We are thrilled to be working with industry expert Fleury Michon on this exciting launch,” said Pascal Bieri, co-founder and member of the executive team at Planted. “Although Fleury Michon predates Planted by over 100 years, they still operate independently and are family-owned to provide products at an affordable price.

“As a result, Fleury Michon is the second best-selling brand in France and consumed by eight out of ten French households — so we couldn’t be happier to have gained a new and trusted partner to provide their meat-loving fan base with a new range of plant-based delights. We’re confident that their artisanal marinades combined with our planted.chicken will make a perfect pair.”

Plant-based expertise

Planted has gone from strength to strength over the past year, doubling its production with the aim of becoming Europe’s largest meat alternatives producer. Last September, the company raised £61 million in Series B funding, achieving one of the largest ever raises for a European alt protein producer.

Planted also continues to expand across various countries; the company has seen particular success in the UK, where its products have secured a listing in the butchery section of major supermarket chain Morrisons.

“We are pleased to enter this exciting category with Planted and to offer our consumers these new plant-based products with the same high quality as our core charcuterie products,” said Jean-François Fournier, general manager for France at Fleury Michon. “With Planted’s expertise in plant-based foods, we can offer our consumers new options that are healthy, sustainable, and tasty.”