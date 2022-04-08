    • Poland’s Award-Winning Vegan Butcher Brand Plenty Reasons Arrives in UK

    April 8, 2022
    Categories
    Meat- and Fish Alternatives
    MeatlessPepperoni Plenty Reasons
    ©Plenty Reasons

    Polish plant-based meat brand Plenty Reasons announces the launch of its award-winning range into the UK market through the Vegan Wholesaler marketplace. The company reports that, in Poland, sales of plant-based meat alternatives doubled in 2020 alone.

    The extensive range by Plenty Reasons, including meatless salami, garlic ham, chorizo, bacon, black pudding, and sausages, is based on wheat and pea proteins and is free from palm oil. The Meatless Salami product was named Poland’s third-best plant-based product of the year just months after its initial launch.

    MeatlessGarlicHam Plenty Reasons
    ©Plenty Reasons

    Founders Rafał Czech and Igor Sadurski set out in 2016 to create the first plant-based butcher’s shop in Poland and saw immediate success, with over 2,000 people participating in its crowdfunding raise. Now the popular products are “flying off the shelves” in Carrefour and are also available in over 400 stores in Poland, Estonia, and Hungary. 

    Sadurski explains: “It all started when we were looking for meat alternatives and couldn’t find any that appealed to us. Even the best options out there just didn’t offer the same experience – the taste, look, small and texture – of meat. We knew there was a gap in the market, and in 2016 we came up with the idea to create the first 100% plant-based butcher in Poland.”

    The products now available in the UK are:

    blackpudding Plenty Reasons
    ©Plenty Reasons

    Rafał Czech, adds: “We are delighted to be bringing our high-quality meat alternatives to the UK. We can’t wait for you to enjoy them – and we are proud to see more people interacting with our startup. Together we are fighting for the ethical treatment of animals, environmental protection, and a healthier, happier life.”                       

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address