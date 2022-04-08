Poland’s Award-Winning Vegan Butcher Brand Plenty Reasons Arrives in UK

Polish plant-based meat brand Plenty Reasons announces the launch of its award-winning range into the UK market through the Vegan Wholesaler marketplace. The company reports that, in Poland, sales of plant-based meat alternatives doubled in 2020 alone.

The extensive range by Plenty Reasons, including meatless salami, garlic ham, chorizo, bacon, black pudding, and sausages, is based on wheat and pea proteins and is free from palm oil. The Meatless Salami product was named Poland’s third-best plant-based product of the year just months after its initial launch.

Founders Rafał Czech and Igor Sadurski set out in 2016 to create the first plant-based butcher’s shop in Poland and saw immediate success, with over 2,000 people participating in its crowdfunding raise. Now the popular products are “flying off the shelves” in Carrefour and are also available in over 400 stores in Poland, Estonia, and Hungary.

Sadurski explains: “It all started when we were looking for meat alternatives and couldn’t find any that appealed to us. Even the best options out there just didn’t offer the same experience – the taste, look, small and texture – of meat. We knew there was a gap in the market, and in 2016 we came up with the idea to create the first 100% plant-based butcher in Poland.”

The products now available in the UK are:

Rafał Czech, adds: “We are delighted to be bringing our high-quality meat alternatives to the UK. We can’t wait for you to enjoy them – and we are proud to see more people interacting with our startup. Together we are fighting for the ethical treatment of animals, environmental protection, and a healthier, happier life.”